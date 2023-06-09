On June 9, in the area adjacent to the Stepamakert's ''We Are Our Mountains'' Memorial, the "Ararich" charitable foundation organized a cultural entertainment event for the children of Artsakh entitled "Little Creator".

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Father Nerses Asryan, delivered a blessing speech at the beginning of the event.

Hunan Tadevosyan, the representative of "Ararich" charitable foundation, said that the goal of the program was to give comfort and smile to the children of Artsakh, distracting them for a moment from the events unfolding around the country.

' 'The event was supposed to be held on June 1, but due to unfavorable weather conditions, it was postponed. This is another way to make Artsakh's voice heard from the lips of children; a call to the international community to unblock the way of life, so that there will be no more wars in the world, one day the production of weapons will be stopped, and everyone will live in solidarity,'' he said, noting that on June 1, the "Ararich" charitable foundation appealed to all international organizations, including all the goodwill ambassadors of UNICEF.

Within the framework of the day of protection of their rights, children of Artsakh addressed to the whole world, more specifically to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund – UNICEF. The call was one: “Unblock the way of life, ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh, the right to live freely in their own homeland.”

Then the entertainment part of the program started. Works of the Stepanakert Children's and Youth Creative Center students were presented in various pavilions. The attendees walked around and got acquainted with the displayed samples. Cartoon heroes were also involved to ensure children's happy entertainment. A reception was organized and the children were given gifts at the end of the program.

The event was attended by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan accompanied by his wife and their daughter. Karen Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of "Ararich" Charitable Foundation, Arthur Tovmasyan, Chairman of the National Assembly of Artsakh Republic, the State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan, heads of departments were also present.