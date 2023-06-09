15 more medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with their companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: And sixteen patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, have returned to Artsakh, together with accompanying persons.

Eleven children remain at the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh.

Nine patients are at the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and two of them are in critical condition.