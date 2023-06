President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey will visit Azerbaijan on June 13, news.am informs, citing Turkish pro-government daily Yeni Safak.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to reports, talks between the reelected leader of Turkey and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, are planned during the visit.

"Aliyev and Erdogan will deliver messages about peace and stability in the Caucasus," added the aforesaid newspaper.