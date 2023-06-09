Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has commented on the results of the trilateral session on regional connections unblocking, emphasizing that Armenia’s sovereignty is not being questioned by anyone.

June 9, 2023, 15:59 No one questions Armenia’s sovereignty – Russian Deputy PM on results of trilateral task force meeting on unblocking

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Overchuk told Sputnik Armenia that the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia deputy prime ministerial meeting lasted for nine hours.

“In principal, the text is on a high level of readiness, there is a couple of contradictions which require additional discussions, and also around issues as to where the railway will pass. We have voiced this, we agreed how the customs control of goods will take place,” Overchuk said.

Overchuk added that the railway will be an ordinary railway, an ordinary border with passport, border and customs control.

The Russian Deputy PM said that all parties want a speedy launch.

Asked whether or not the possible involvement of Russian Federal Security Service in ensuring control and security has been discussed, Overchuk said: “This would depend on Armenia.”