June 9, 2023, 13:40 President Harutyunyan meets with freedom fighters, Afghan War veterans, army reserve officers

President Harutyunyan presented the current military and political situation, talked about the policy of the authorities in ensuring the security of Artsakh.

The Head of the State highly appreciated the contribution, knowledge and experience of the structures participating in the meeting in strengthening the defense and security of the homeland, expressing readiness to use it in areas of vital importance for Artsakh.