The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran had a telephonic conversation, the Azerbaijani media reported, citing the press service of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry, news.am informs.

June 9, 2023, 14:27 Azerbaijan, Iran FMs exchange views on some regional matters

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: FMs Jeyhun Bayramov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as some problems in these relations and their solutions.

The FMs agreed to continue the talks and contacts between the respective agencies of the two countries.

During the telephone conversation, there was an exchange of views also on a number of regional matters.