Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on June 9 in Sochi, TASS news agency reported citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

June 9, 2023, 13:15 Pashinyan, Putin to meet in Sochi

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Putin will also meet other CIS and EEU leaders who are in Sochi for the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting and the CIS Heads of Government session.

“Then Putin will have a separate working meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,” Peskov said.

The Russian leader will also have a separate meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.