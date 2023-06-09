Armenian Speaker of Parliament calls for int’l pressure to prevent further aggression by Azerbaijan

The delegation led by the Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan met with the Members of the delegation of Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Simonyan noted that he has repeatedly witnessed the active work of the British group, which is a good example for the parliamentarians.

Alen Simonyan presented the post-war situation and detailed issues regarding the complex situation in the region. He mentioned that Armenia is following the developments taking place in the UK Parliament and the activities of all those parliamentarians who demonstrated the level of perception of the situation in our region after the 2020 war. “We believe that the targeted statements and pressure of our international partners can prevent further aggression by Azerbaijan, as well as contribute to the elimination of the atmosphere of impunity,” Alen Simonyan said, according to a readout.

The Members of the Armenian parliamentary delegation thoroughly informed their British colleagues about the blockade of Artsakh Armenians, the crisis of the Lachin Corridor and the encroachments of the Azerbaijani military forces against the territorial integrity of Armenia.

The sides stated that Armenia and the United Kingdom have formed an ambitious agenda for bilateral relations based on common values and principles, such as rule of law, the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

They also discussed the necessity to have a common agenda within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at the meeting to support the strengthening of the democratic institutions of the countries.