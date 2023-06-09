Between 5:35pm and 8:30pm Thursday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the eastern and northern direction of the line of contact with Artsakh Republic.

June 9, 2023, 09:29 Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan fired at tractor doing agricultural work

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Around 6:20pm, the Azerbaijani side opened fire—from a rifle—at a tractor doing agricultural work in Karvin village, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MoD) reports.

The Armenian side has no losses.

This ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

As of 9am Friday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.