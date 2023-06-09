Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan fired at tractor doing agricultural work

Between 5:35pm and 8:30pm Thursday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the eastern and northern direction of the line of contact with Artsakh Republic.
Armenia is waiting for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on its request regarding Azerbaijan’s checkpoint in Lachin Corridor, the Representative of Armenia for International Legal Affairs Yeghishe Kirakosyan told reporters on June 8.
Exports of key microchips and electronics that Russia needs for its war machine are back to pre-war levels, as Russia has gotten better at circumventing sanctions.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the regular session of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS in Sochi.
Armenia’s former President Levon Ter-Petrosyan has met with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin.
On June 7, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, met with the members of the Council of the public movement "Front of Security and Development of Artsakh," headed by Ruben Vardanyan.
The United States looks forward to hosting another round of talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington next week, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said.
On June 7, a phone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan took place. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.
Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.
On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The inscriptions preserved on the walls of the monastery and ancient khachkars on the territory of the monastery testify to the antiquity and Armenian origin of Dadivank. There is historical information and evidence of the construction of the monastery in various foreign literature and professional works, the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church wrote.
On June 7, the Office of the Representative for International Legal Matters of Armenia received information from the European Court of Human Rights regarding the two Armenian servicemen submitted by Azerbaijan to the European Court, including medical documents and details of detention conditions.
''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble, which is adjunct to the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center is preparing for the year-end report concert.
The EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) plans to open three additional operational hubs in Kapan, Ijevan and Yeghegnadzor in the upcoming months, EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter has said.
The visa liberalization issue is being actively discussed with the European Union, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday.
28 people were transported from Artsakh to Armenia, and 27 from Armenia to Artsakh.
18 patients from Artsakh requiring urgent surgical interventions were transported today by the International Committee of the Red Cross mediation to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.
. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have visited the two Armenian servicemen who were kidnapped by the Azerbaijani military and jailed.
Between 2:25am and 2:35am Thursday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire—by using small arms—in the northern direction of the line of contact with Artsakh.
Azerbaijani forces opened fire at 22:35, June 7 at Armenian military positions in the Khoznavar section, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
On June 6, between 11:00 and 17:30, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the central, eastern and southeastern d ections of the contact line by using small firearms, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh informs.
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation claiming that it has disrupted the fortification work allegedly being carried out by the Artsakh Republic Defense Army in the Askeran, Martuni, and Karvachar regions.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues to spread disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned on June 6.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.
In response to the demand of the participants of the rally held on May 15 in Stepanakert's Revival Square, Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, proposed to start consultations and discussions.
