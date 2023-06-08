ICJ ruling on Azeri checkpoint in Lachin Corridor expected soon

Armenia is waiting for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on its request regarding Azerbaijan’s checkpoint in Lachin Corridor, the Representative of Armenia for International Legal Affairs Yeghishe Kirakosyan told reporters on June 8.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “As of this moment, after our application we’ve received a response from the Azerbaijan side regarding our request, we have also submitted our response to that, we’ve also presented additional evidence, and at this moment we are waiting for the decision by the International Court of Justice, which will be presented soon,” Kirakosyan said after the inauguration of the International Courts and Arbitrage master’s educational program at the Yerevan State University.

The United Nations’ highest court – the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - ordered Azerbaijan on February 22 to “take all steps at its disposal” to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. The Lachin Corridor has been blocked by Azerbaijan since 12 December 2022.

Kirakosyan said that Azerbaijan not only ignores the February 22 ruling by the ICJ but is also further escalating the situation by installing a checkpoint in Lachin Corridor. “Since then we’ve regularly presented information to the court that Azerbaijan is not implementing the court’s decision. After the checkpoint was installed, there was a need to apply to the court with a new request, asking it to further specify the interim measures indicated on February 22, to clarify it further, given Azerbaijan’s unlawful conduct,” Kirakosyan said.