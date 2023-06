Armenia’s former President Levon Ter-Petrosyan has met with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting was held at Ter-Petrosyan’s initiative at his mansion in Yerevan on Thursday, his spokesman Arman Musinyan said.

“The meeting addressed almost all issues of concern to the Armenian and Artsakh public,” he wrote on Facebook.