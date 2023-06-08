President Harutyunyan received the members of the council of the public movement

On June 7, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, met with the members of the Council of the public movement "Front of Security and Development of Artsakh," headed by Ruben Vardanyan.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8 , ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, there was an exchange of ideas regarding the provisions of the movement's letter addressed to the President of the Republic of Artsakh. Emphasizing the need for dialogue with various public circles on vital issues, the President presented the strategic approaches of the authorities, especially regarding overcoming the causes and consequences of the blockade.