Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have visited the two Armenian servicemen who were kidnapped by the Azerbaijani military and jailed.

June 8, 2023, 12:25 Red Cross visits kidnapped Armenian servicemen in Azerbaijani detention

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “Yesterday representatives of the ICRC visited the two Armenian servicemen in Azerbaijan. Private conversations took place, and they also helped them to make contact with their families, letters were exchanged at the mediation of the Red Cross,” International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Armenia communications manager Zara Amatuni said.