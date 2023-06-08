Direct dialogue is key to durable and dignified peace – U.S. State Department on upcoming Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

The United States looks forward to hosting another round of talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington next week, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “We look forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful future in the South Caucasus region. You’ve heard the Secretary and others speak to this. We continue to believe that direct dialogue is key towards reaching a durable and dignified peace,” Patel said at a press briefing on June 7.