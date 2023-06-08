Artsakhpress

Politics

Direct dialogue is key to durable and dignified peace – U.S. State Department on upcoming Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

The United States looks forward to hosting another round of talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington next week, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said.

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “We look forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful future in the South Caucasus region. You’ve heard the Secretary and others speak to this. We continue to believe that direct dialogue is key towards reaching a durable and dignified peace,” Patel said at a press briefing on June 7. 


     

Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with newly appointed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

On June 7, a phone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan took place. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.

Pashinyan to Mishustin: I am very happy that Russian business feels good in Armenia

The Armenian prime minister is happy that Russian businesses feel good in Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan said about this at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, on Wednesday, news.am informs.

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan makes special effort not to show Russian peacekeepers in videos

It is the fifth day that a limited number of people were transported from Artsakh Republic capital Stepanakert to Armenia, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, and the same number of people returned to Artsakh from Armenia. Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Gegham Stepanyan told this to Alpha News on Tuesday, and added that about 100 people from Artsakh were transported to Armenia, and about 110 others returned to Artsakh, News.am informs.

PM Pashinyan travels to Russia on working visit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday left for Russia on a working visit until Friday, the PM's office informs.

Canada PM: Catholicos Aram I and I spoke about our support for enduring peace in Artsakh

. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has met with Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia.

Mirzoyan and Hogan discuss key issues in normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Economy

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

Foreign Literature Confirming the Armenian Origin of Dadivank

The inscriptions preserved on the walls of the monastery and ancient khachkars on the territory of the monastery testify to the antiquity and Armenian origin of Dadivank. There is historical information and evidence of the construction of the monastery in various foreign literature and professional works, the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church wrote.

Azerbaijan provides information to the ECHR regarding 2 kidnapped Armenian servicemen

On June 7, the Office of the Representative for International Legal Matters of Armenia received information from the European Court of Human Rights regarding the two Armenian servicemen submitted by Azerbaijan to the European Court, including medical documents and details of detention conditions.

''Artsakh Little Singers'' ensemble will continue its activities

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble, which is adjunct to the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center is preparing for the year-end report concert.

EU Mission in Armenia to open three additional operational hubs

The EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) plans to open three additional operational hubs in Kapan, Ijevan and Yeghegnadzor in the upcoming months, EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter has said.

Armenia actively works around visa liberalization with EU – Armenian Foreign Minister

The visa liberalization issue is being actively discussed with the European Union, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday.

With the accompaniment of the Russian peacekeeping troops, 28 people transported from Artsakh to Armenia and 27 from Armenia to Artsakh.

, with the support and accompaniment of the Russian peacekeeping troops, 28 people were transported from Artsakh to Armenia, and 27 from Armenia to Artsakh.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of 18 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

18 patients from Artsakh requiring urgent surgical interventions were transported today by the International Committee of the Red Cross mediation to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.

Military

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan armed forces violated ceasefire again, used small arms

Between 2:25am and 2:35am Thursday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire—by using small arms—in the northern direction of the line of contact with Artsakh.

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions

Azerbaijani forces opened fire at 22:35, June 7 at Armenian military positions in the Khoznavar section, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Azerbaijan violates the ceasefire in several directions of the contact line with Artsakh

On June 6, between 11:00 and 17:30, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the central, eastern and southeastern d ections of the contact line by using small firearms, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh informs.

Azerbaijani MOD disseminates another disinformation. Artsakh Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation claiming that it has disrupted the fortification work allegedly being carried out by the Artsakh Republic Defense Army in the Askeran, Martuni, and Karvachar regions.

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues to spread disinformation. Armenian Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues to spread disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned on June 6.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani military has violated the Artsakh ceasefire in the central and north-eastern directions of the line of contact with small arms fire, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Armenian Defense Ministry: The statement disseminated by Azerbaijan is another disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if on June 4, at 6:25 p.m., the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the border zone is another disinformation.

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

In response to the demand of the participants of the rally held on May 15 in Stepanakert's Revival Square, Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, proposed to start consultations and discussions.

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Artsakh FM Sergey Ghazaryan. The international community has clear political and legal obligations and mechanisms to prevent mass violations of human rights

Photos

International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Sport

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

Floods, landslides kill 15 people in Haiti

Russia claims it thwarted major Ukrainian offensive

Death toll in train collision in India rises to over 280

Air Force commander: Iran will collaborate with friendly countries in training UAV operators

