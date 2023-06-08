Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan armed forces violated ceasefire again, used small arms

Between 2:25am and 2:35am Thursday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire—by using small arms—in the northern direction of the line of contact with Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “In the period between 02:25 – 02:35, June 8, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the northern direction of the line of contact by using small arms. The Armenian side has no losses. The ceasefire violation has been reported to the Russian peacekeeping contingent's command. As of 10:30am Thursday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable. At the same time, Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation, trying to substantiate the regular ceasefire violations committed by its units.

The statement released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accusing the Defense Army units of opening fire in the morning of June 8 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of Shushi region, as well as of trying to carry out reinforcement works in the Askeran region, which they claim were disrupted by the Azerbaijani army’s actions, are completely untrue,” the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic said in a statement.