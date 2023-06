Azerbaijani forces opened fire at 22:35, June 7 at Armenian military positions in the Khoznavar section, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side did not suffer casualties.

As of 10:00 the situation on the frontline was relatively stable, the ministry added.