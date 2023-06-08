Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with newly appointed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

On June 7, a phone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan took place. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye. The sides have expressed their willingness to continue working towards full normalisation of relations between Armenia and Türkiye.