On June 7, the Office of the Representative for International Legal Matters of Armenia received information from the European Court of Human Rights regarding the two Armenian servicemen submitted by Azerbaijan to the European Court, including medical documents and details of detention conditions.

June 7, 2023, 18:11 Azerbaijan provides information to the ECHR regarding 2 kidnapped Armenian servicemen

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Office of the Representative on International Legal Matters informs, Armenia will present its position regarding the information and documents provided by Azerbaijan within the deadline set by the European Court, until June 16.