''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble, which is adjunct to the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center is preparing for the year-end report concert.

June 7, 2023, 17:15 ''Artsakh Little Singers'' ensemble will continue its activities

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Armen Hovsepyan, director of the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center, told "Artsakhpress" reporter, adding that the ensemble will participate in other concert programs in the future.

According to him, due to the blockade, the ensemble did not have an opportunity to participate in concerts planned outside the Republic.

"Before the blockade, the ensemble had close cooperation with various cultural centers of Armenia. We created a cooperation with the slogan "Yerevan-Stepanakert Cultural Bridge", within the framework of which various cultural centers of Armenia visited Artsakh with concert programs," said A. Hovsepyan.