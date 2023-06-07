Pashinyan to Mishustin: I am very happy that Russian business feels good in Armenia

The Armenian prime minister is happy that Russian businesses feel good in Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan said about this at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, on Wednesday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have a very good dynamics, and I am very happy that the Russian business feels good in Armenia. Last year, we discussed how to intensify economic ties [between Armenia and Russia]. And today, looking at the results, I record that what we talked about has largely been implemented; I am very happy about it. Considerable investment activity is observed, the joint turnover of goods is growing, and this helps Armenia's economy," Pashinyan said.