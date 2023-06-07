EU Mission in Armenia to open three additional operational hubs

The EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) plans to open three additional operational hubs in Kapan, Ijevan and Yeghegnadzor in the upcoming months, EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter has said.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Last week EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter together with the Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of EU Delegation in Armenia, welcomed an EU delegation from COEST Working group in Martuni. Mr Ritter introduced them to the mission’s mandate and its activities. He also updated the participants on security developments on the ground, based on observations gathered from the mission’s patrols, the press service of EUMA said in a press release.

In the first three months of EUMA’s existence, the mission conducted more than 300 patrols in total from its operational hubs in Goris, Jermuk and Martuni. Every week, the patrols cover more than 3800 km of distance. “The mission was launched in an unprecedented speed, starting its operations this February,” Mr Ritter said. The mission plans to open the three additional operational hubs in Kapan, Ijevan and Yeghegnadzor in the upcoming months, gradually reaching full operational capability in near future.

“Our goal is – among others – to contribute to stabilising the security in border areas. And according to numerous Armenian officials, EUMA has contributed to a certain stabilisation of the situation. However, the situation remains volatile,” Mr Ritter added.

EUMA is a non-armed, civilian and non-executive mission with the aim to observe and report to the EU on the security situation on the ground. The mission is deployed on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, with Headquarters in Yeghegnadzor, six operational hubs (also called Forward Operating Bases) and a small Support and Liaison office in Yerevan.