June 1, 2023 17:34

In the face of the existential threats looming over the children of Artsakh, we call on the international community in the face of UNICEF to take actions. Ombudsman

On the International Day for Protection of Children, it is imperative to raise awareness about the challenges and deprivations that 30,000 children of Artsakh have to face today due to the ongoing 6-month-long blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender(Ombudsman) wrote on his Facebook page.