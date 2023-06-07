Canada PM: Catholicos Aram I and I spoke about our support for enduring peace in Artsakh

. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has met with Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Armenian Canadian community is strong and vibrant – and when His Holiness Catholicos Aram I and I met today, we spoke about that. We also spoke about the atrocities committed during the Armenian genocide, and our support for enduring peace in Nagorno-Karabakh,” PM Trudeau tweeted on June 7.