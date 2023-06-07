Mirzoyan and Hogan discuss key issues in normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors discussed issues related to regional security and stability.

A few days before the scheduled discussions in Washington, key issues in the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including border demarcation and security and the proper resolution of the rights and security issues of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, were addressed.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need for the greatest possible certainty in the demarcation process, particularly the importance of adherence to the 1975 map.

Ararat Mirzoyan once again drew the attention of his American colleague to the aggressive rhetoric of the Azerbaijani leadership during the negotiation process, stressing the need to exclude the threat of force and mutual respect for territorial integrity.