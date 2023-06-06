Azerbaijan violates the ceasefire in several directions of the contact line with Artsakh

On June 6, between 11:00 and 17:30, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the central, eastern and southeastern d ections of the contact line by using small firearms, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side suffered no casualties.

The information about the violations was given to the command of Russian peacekeepers.

As of 21:50, the situation is relatively stable.