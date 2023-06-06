On June 6, between 11:00 and 17:30, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the central, eastern and southeastern d ections of the contact line by using small firearms, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh informs.
Azerbaijan violates the ceasefire in several directions of the contact line with Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side suffered no casualties.
The information about the violations was given to the command of Russian peacekeepers.
As of 21:50, the situation is relatively stable.