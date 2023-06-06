Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar discuss Armenia- Azerbaijan normalization

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mirzoyan and Klaar discussed issues concerning regional security and stability, the foreign ministry said in a readout. In this context, the sides discussed the latest discussions around the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The continuity of the process in an atmosphere void of belligerent rhetoric and threat of force was highlighted.

Reiterating Armenia’s commitment on establishing comprehensive and lasting peace in the region, FM Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of maintaining mutual commitment to address key existing issues for comprehensive resolution and the continual efforts by international partners in this direction.