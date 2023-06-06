Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

June 6, 2023, 16:47 PM Pashinyan, EU’s Klaar discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan and Klaar discussed “the course of implementation of the agreements reached during the trilateral and five-sided meetings in Brussels and Chisinau,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

The Armenian Prime Minister attached importance to the consistent implementation of these agreements.

PM Pashinyan and the EU envoy also discussed the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and issues pertaining to addressing the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh under an internationally guaranteed dialogue mechanism. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented Armenia’s approaches around the resolution of the key existing issues.