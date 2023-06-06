PM Pashinyan, EU’s Klaar discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.
On June 6, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Alexander Schallenberg, the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria.
The United States is pleased that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are proceeding in different venues and looks forward to hosting another round of talks, U.S. Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.
Toivo Klaar, the Special Representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus, is coming to Armenia, Klaar wrote on Twitter.
Member of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox has sent a letter expressing her support to the people of the Republic of Artsakh.
Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue negotiations on establishing relations and the peace treaty on the level of foreign ministers, foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.
On June 2, President Arayik Harutyunyan met with MPs of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.
Moscow is taking into consideration Armenia’s stance regarding the Ukraine conflict but continues to develop its allied relations with Armenia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.
On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.
In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.
The visa liberalization issue is being actively discussed with the European Union, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday.
, with the support and accompaniment of the Russian peacekeeping troops, 28 people were transported from Artsakh to Armenia, and 27 from Armenia to Artsakh.
18 patients from Artsakh requiring urgent surgical interventions were transported today by the International Committee of the Red Cross mediation to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.
On June 1 at the joint initiative of the Stepanakert City Hall a festive event dedicated to the Children’s International Day was held in the Artsakh Republic capital city of Stepanakert.
On the International Day for Protection of Children, it is imperative to raise awareness about the challenges and deprivations that 30,000 children of Artsakh have to face today due to the ongoing 6-month-long blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender(Ombudsman) wrote on his Facebook page.
On June 1 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held an extended working consultation in the Government.
Artsakh public television has been broadcasting since June 1, 1988.
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation claiming that it has disrupted the fortification work allegedly being carried out by the Artsakh Republic Defense Army in the Askeran, Martuni, and Karvachar regions.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues to spread disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned on June 6.
The Azerbaijani military has violated the Artsakh ceasefire in the central and north-eastern directions of the line of contact with small arms fire, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if on June 4, at 6:25 p.m., the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the border zone is another disinformation.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation, Artsakh Defense Army informs.
Azerbaijan is spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Artsakh Defense Army of breaching the ceasefire, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said on June 1.
Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire on May 30, firing small arms and mortars in two different areas, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.
In response to the demand of the participants of the rally held on May 15 in Stepanakert's Revival Square, Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, proposed to start consultations and discussions.
month
week
day