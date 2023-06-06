On June 6, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Alexander Schallenberg, the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria.

June 6, 2023, 15:32 Armenian, Austrian foreign ministers discuss regional stability and security issues

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of bilateral cooperation as well as issues of mutually beneficial collaboration in multilateral platforms,” the Armenian foreign ministry said in a readout.

Views were also exchanged on the Armenia-EU partnership, it added.

Issues on regional stability and security were also discussed.