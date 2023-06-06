The dam of Kakhovka hydro power plant (HPP)was exploded, the Dnipro river water rushed flooding the adjacent districts. Head of Kherson regional Council Oleksandr Samoilenko said the microdistrict Korabel is partly flooded.

June 6, 2023, 15:20 Water in Dnipro River rises forcing Kherson region residents to evacuate

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The peak of water rise was expected at about 11:00 local time, the area of Korabel has cut off power for security reasons, says Head of Military Regional Administration.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an urgent security meeting.

Zelenskyy also reported that the internal detonation of the dam occurred at 02:50 a.m. In addition to the evacuation, the president instructed to provide drinking water to all cities and villages that received water supply from the Kakhovka Reservoir.

Russia denies explosion accusations and blames Ukraine for the dam.