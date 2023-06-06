Freedom House president reflects on Armenian Forum for Democracy

Michael (Mike) Abramowitz, the president of Freedom House, reflected on his visit to Armenia, as well as his meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Last week, I was honored to address the second annual Armenian Forum for Democracy. PM Nikol Pashinyan & President_Arm attended, a positive sign of the Armenian govt's commitment to working with intl partners and civil society to support Armenia's democracy,” Abramowitz tweeted.

“In a panel with the PM and Vardine Grigoryan, we discussed strengthening Armenian democracy in the face of security challenges & threats to democracy, and the importance of local governance, accountability, and cross-sector collaboration for Armenia's democratic development,” the president of Freedom House added.

“One of the most memorable parts of my visit was meeting with Pres. Khachaturyan. We discussed democratic development and the prospects for peace in the region,” Mike Abramowitz noted.