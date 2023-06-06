Azerbaijani MOD disseminates another disinformation. Artsakh Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation claiming that it has disrupted the fortification work allegedly being carried out by the Artsakh Republic Defense Army in the Askeran, Martuni, and Karvachar regions.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Defense Army informs that the Azerbaijan MoD is once again distorting the reality, trying to justify the recurring ceasefire violations by its own units.