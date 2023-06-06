Artsakhpress

Military

Azerbaijani MOD disseminates another disinformation. Artsakh Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation claiming that it has disrupted the fortification work allegedly being carried out by the Artsakh Republic Defense Army in the Askeran, Martuni, and Karvachar regions.

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Defense Army informs that the Azerbaijan MoD is once again distorting the reality, trying to justify the recurring ceasefire violations by its own units.


     

Politics

U.S. looks forward to hosting another round of Armenia-Azerbaijan talks – State Department spox

The United States is pleased that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are proceeding in different venues and looks forward to hosting another round of talks, U.S. Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.

Toivo Klaar to visit Armenia

Toivo Klaar, the Special Representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus, is coming to Armenia, Klaar wrote on Twitter.

Member of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox expresses her support to Artsakh people

Member of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox has sent a letter expressing her support to the people of the Republic of Artsakh.

Washington to host another round of Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue negotiations on establishing relations and the peace treaty on the level of foreign ministers, foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

President Harutyunyan meets with Artsakh NA deputies

On June 2, President Arayik Harutyunyan met with MPs of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

Russia ‘takes note’ of Armenia’s position regarding Ukraine conflict, says Kremlin

Moscow is taking into consideration Armenia’s stance regarding the Ukraine conflict but continues to develop its allied relations with Armenia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

Azerbaijan accuses Macron of misrepresenting Armenia talks

An EU-backed effort to avert a new conflict in the South Caucasus has been overshadowed by a growing diplomatic row, with Azerbaijan accusing French President Emmanuel Macron of misrepresenting what was discussed during high-stakes peace talks with Armenia, POLITICO reports.

Economy

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

Society

Armenia actively works around visa liberalization with EU – Armenian Foreign Minister

The visa liberalization issue is being actively discussed with the European Union, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday.

With the accompaniment of the Russian peacekeeping troops, 28 people transported from Artsakh to Armenia and 27 from Armenia to Artsakh.

, with the support and accompaniment of the Russian peacekeeping troops, 28 people were transported from Artsakh to Armenia, and 27 from Armenia to Artsakh.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of 18 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

18 patients from Artsakh requiring urgent surgical interventions were transported today by the International Committee of the Red Cross mediation to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.

International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert

On June 1 at the joint initiative of the Stepanakert City Hall a festive event dedicated to the Children’s International Day was held in the Artsakh Republic capital city of Stepanakert.

In the face of the existential threats looming over the children of Artsakh, we call on the international community in the face of UNICEF to take actions. Ombudsman

On the International Day for Protection of Children, it is imperative to raise awareness about the challenges and deprivations that 30,000 children of Artsakh have to face today due to the ongoing 6-month-long blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender(Ombudsman) wrote on his Facebook page.

Arayik Harutyunyan held an extended consultation in the Government, to discuss the existing challenges

On June 1 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held an extended working consultation in the Government.

Artsakh Public Television celebrates its 35th anniversary

Artsakh public television has been broadcasting since June 1, 1988.

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues to spread disinformation. Armenian Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues to spread disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned on June 6.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani military has violated the Artsakh ceasefire in the central and north-eastern directions of the line of contact with small arms fire, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Armenian Defense Ministry: The statement disseminated by Azerbaijan is another disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if on June 4, at 6:25 p.m., the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the border zone is another disinformation.

Artsakh did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi region’s occupied territories. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation, Artsakh Defense Army informs.

Azerbaijan spreads disinformation falsely accusing the Artsakh Defense Army of breaching the ceasefire

Azerbaijan is spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Artsakh Defense Army of breaching the ceasefire, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said on June 1.

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire, firing small arms and mortars. Artsakh Ministry of Defense

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire on May 30, firing small arms and mortars in two different areas, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

In response to the demand of the participants of the rally held on May 15 in Stepanakert's Revival Square, Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, proposed to start consultations and discussions.

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Artsakh FM Sergey Ghazaryan. The international community has clear political and legal obligations and mechanisms to prevent mass violations of human rights

Photos

Videos

Culture

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Sport

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

Floods, landslides kill 15 people in Haiti

Russia claims it thwarted major Ukrainian offensive

Death toll in train collision in India rises to over 280

Air Force commander: Iran will collaborate with friendly countries in training UAV operators

