June 6, 2023, 10:41 U.S. looks forward to hosting another round of Armenia-Azerbaijan talks – State Department spox

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We look forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington later this month as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. As you’ve heard me say before, direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. The U.S. is pleased that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are proceeding in different venues, including the recent meeting of leaders as well,” Patel said when asked on the planned foreign ministerial negotiations in Washington D.C.