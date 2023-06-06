Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues to spread disinformation. Armenian Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues to spread disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned on June 6.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire overnight June 5-6 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern section of the border line is untrue,” the ministry said in a statement.