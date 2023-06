Toivo Klaar, the Special Representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus, is coming to Armenia, Klaar wrote on Twitter.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I am leaving for Yerevan to monitor the fulfillment of EU obligations at a high level," he wrote.