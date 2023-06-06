Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the regular consultation, the program developed by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Artsakh Republic was discussed with the officials and specialists of various domains with respect to the problems related to the energy security of Artsakh and ways to resolve them.

The program was approved, after which the State Minister gave relevant instructions to those in charge.