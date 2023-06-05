Floods, landslides kill 15 people in Haiti

According to preliminary data, 15 people were killed and another 8 were missing in Haiti as a result of the floods and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Arlene, the country's main civil defense department reported.

June 5, 2023, 16:17

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "7,475 families were affected, 1,219 houses were flooded, and about 13,390 people were evacuated in the Western Department, Nippes, Southeastern, Northeastern, and Central Departments," the respective statement added.