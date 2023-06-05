Armenia actively works around visa liberalization with EU – Armenian Foreign Minister

The visa liberalization issue is being actively discussed with the European Union, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at a parliamentary committee discussion on the 2022 budget report, FM Mirzoyan said that the visa liberalization issue is an item on the agenda of Armenia and EU members and Armenia is receiving support in almost all cases, however the matter requires a consensus decision from the EU.

“We are actively discussing the visa liberalization topic. It is on the agenda between us and the EU or us and individual EU countries, it is being discussed, and it is mostly or in nearly all cases supported. Nonetheless, a consensus position is required for the EU to make such a decision. And it hasn’t been possible to reach a consensus within the EU so far,” the foreign minister told lawmakers.

He said that the work continues.