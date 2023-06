Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue negotiations on establishing relations and the peace treaty on the level of foreign ministers, foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The next round of foreign ministerial talks is planned to take place in Washington, D.C.

The talks will start on June 12.

“We will provide other details additionally,” she added.