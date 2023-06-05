Ukrainian forces have launched a “large-scale offensive” against Russian troops along five sections of the front line in Donbass, RT reported citing a statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry in the early hours of Monday.

June 5, 2023, 11:15 Russia claims it thwarted major Ukrainian offensive

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The offensive began on Sunday morning, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

It was not immediately clear whether or not the reported attack represented the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive which Kyiv has been promising for months to recapture territory taken by Russian forces after the invasion of February 2022.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine's goal was to "breach our defenses in what they assumed was the most vulnerable section of the frontline" but failed.

Russian officials said Ukraine had deployed the 23rd and the 31st mechanized brigades from its “strategic reserves,” which were supported in battle by other units.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 250 service members, 16 tanks, three infantry vehicles, and 21 armored vehicles,” the Defense Ministry claimed.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov posted a message on Twitter on Sunday, quoting Depeche Mode's track "Enjoy the Silence".

The daily report from Ukraine's General Staff said only that there were 29 combat clashes in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to Reuters.