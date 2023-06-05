Azerbaijan violates ceasefire. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani military has violated the Artsakh ceasefire in the central and north-eastern directions of the line of contact with small arms fire, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side did not suffer any losses.

The Defense Ministry added that it has notified the Russian peacekeeping command on the latest shooting.

As of 10:00, June 5 the situation on the line of contact was relatively stable.