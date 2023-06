The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if on June 4, at 6:25 p.m., the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the border zone is another disinformation.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.