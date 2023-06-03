Azerbaijan defense ministry disseminates disinformation again. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has again falsely accused the Artsakh Defense Army of breaching the ceasefire, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accusing the Defense Army units of opening fire overnight June 2-3 at the Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Askeran, Shushi, Martuni and Karvajar regions of the Republic of Artsakh is disinformation,” Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.