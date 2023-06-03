The death toll from in a train collision in eastern India rose to 288, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Saturday, citing Sudhanshu Sarangi, Director of Odisha Fire Services Department, where the indicent happened.

June 3, 2023, 09:45 Death toll in train collision in India rises to over 280

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier, reports mentioned the death of 233 people and 900 injured.

The accident happened on Friday evening near the city of Balasore. Several versions of what transpired were offered by officials. According to one of them, the cars of a passenger train derailed, causing an oncoming passenger express to crash into them, a freight train was also involved in the accident.