June 2, 2023, 23:09 With the accompaniment of the Russian peacekeeping troops, 28 people transported from Artsakh to Armenia and 27 from Armenia to Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: All are persons with urgent humanitarian needs, including health, family care, and family reunification needs. Hundreds of other people in Artsakh and Armenia with urgent transportation needs are waiting for their chance, besides the thousands of people who need to travel in both directions for less urgent purposes.

Note: Taking into account the continuation of the 173-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the installation of an illegal check point in the Lachin (Kashatagh) corridor from April 23 and the use of illegal surveillance measures against the citizens of Artsakh, the continued inability of the Russian peacekeeping forces to ensure the Tripartite Declaration of November 9, 2020, the continued inability of the international community to ensure the decision of the UN International Court of Justice of February 22 with the demand to guarantee the uninterrupted movement of people, vehicles and goods through the Lachin corridor, as well as the humanitarian needs that are deepening day by day among the people of Artsakh:

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh:

* Considers illegal the blockade that started on December 12, 2022 and the existence of the Azerbaijani check point from April 23, as well as control interventions and other obstacles to the movement of Artsakh citizens, vehicles and cargo;

* Emphasizes the existence of continuous and escalating violations of many collective and individual rights of the people of Artsakh in such conditions.

* Emphasizes the need for the urgent restoration of the regime established by the Tripartite Declaration and the decision of the UN Court and the provision of minimum security conditions for the Lachine Corridor;

* Announces that before the full restoration of the regime in the Lachine Corridor, the Government of Artsakh will do its best with the support and accompaniment of the Russian peacekeeping troops and the International Committee of the Red Cross to ensure some movement through the corridor to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of its citizens;

* Emphasizes that in the conditions of the violation of the Lachin Corridor regime and the blockade of Artsakh, any movement through the corridor cannot be interpreted as an act legitimizing the illegal control of Azerbaijan and accepting the non-existent Azerbaijani jurisdiction over these territories, because these movements are carried out under compulsion, based on the provision and protection of the fundamental rights of the people of Artsakh and from the strict necessity and obligations of the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh to their own people;

* Records that the severely limited humanitarian movement cannot be considered as the end of the blockade of Artsakh in any case as long as the Azerbaijani control interventions and other obstacles remain in the Lachin Corridor.