President Harutyunyan meets with Artsakh NA deputies

On June 2, President Arayik Harutyunyan met with MPs of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President presented the latest military and political developments around Artsakh Republic, touched upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process, and spoke about the steps being taken by the Artsakh authorities in the current situation.

In addition, President Harutyunyan answered about two dozen questions of the Artsakh lawmakers regarding internal and external issues.

There was also an exchange of views on further joint actions.