18 patients from Artsakh requiring urgent surgical interventions were transported today by the International Committee of the Red Cross mediation to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.

June 2, 2023, 16:23 Red Cross facilitates transfer of 18 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: 13 others returned after receiving treatment.

Five children are in neonatal and intensive care in the Arevik clinic in Artsakh. Another 10 patients are hospitalized in the Republican Medical Center in Stepanakert. Seven of them are in critical condition.