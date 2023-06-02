Air Force commander: Iran will collaborate with friendly countries in training UAV operators

Commander of the Iranian Air Force announced that Iran was ready to collaborate with friendly countries in training drone operators, news.am informs, citing Tasnim.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In Iran, the faculty of unmanned aerial vehicles has been opened at the Shahid Sattari Aeronautical Engineering Academy, and we will train operators within a few years. We have told friendly countries that we are ready to collaborate with them in that domain," Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi said.

"We are working on the creation of radar-evading drones so that they remain safe from the enemy. The Bumi Havapayeh radar was successfully tested some time ago, and we received a positive response. In the near future, we will equip all [Iranian] fighter jets with this radar station," he added.