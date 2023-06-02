'I got sandbagged!': U.S. President Biden laughs off fall at Air Force Academy commencement ceremony

United States President Joe Biden tripped and fell after delivering a speech and handing out diplomas to graduates of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday. The fall was captured on video.

Biden, who is the oldest serving U.S. president at 80, was helped back up to his feet by an Air Force official and Secret Service agents and appeared to be unhurt.

The White House communications director said "he's fine".

"There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted.

"I got sandbagged," the U.S. President joked to reporters as he arrived back at the White House that evening.

Sandbags were used on stage to prop up the teleprompter.

Critics have said Biden is too old to run for a second term as president.

Recent polls suggest a majority of US voters are concerned about his advanced age, according to the BBC.

The stumble marks the fourth time Biden fell in public since taking office in January 2021, according to the Daily Mail.