The US Department of State underscored an open dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to make progress. An official of the State Department, who wanted to remain anonymous, stated this in response to a question by the VOA Armenian service.

June 2, 2023, 10:15 US State Department: Armenia-Azerbaijan open dialogue is important for progress

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: They were enthusiastic about the continued engagement and progress being made in the talks between the two parties on a peace agreement, including the two leaders' meeting in Chisinau, the US State Department official added, saying that open dialogue is essential to progress, including a full understanding of the prospects.

They will continue to encourage dialogue and support the parties as they work to achieve a lasting and dignified peace, a US State Department official noted.

At a meeting with the local Armenian community in Moldova, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan was expected in Washington on June 12.