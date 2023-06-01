Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Washington on June 12

On June 12, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov will take place in Washington, USA, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with the Armenian community in Chișinău.

